Man charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, criminal damage, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving after PSNI car rammed
A 22-year-old man has been charged to court after a police vehicle was rammed a number of times in the Brookmount Road area of Omagh in the early hours of Monday morning, 5th February.
The man has been charged with a number of offences, including attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, criminal damage, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.
He is expected to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday 27th February.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
A second man, also aged 22-years has been released on bail to allow for further questioning.