Man dies after being involved in lorry crash last month

The two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, 26th July on Melmount Road involved a white Vauxhall van and a blue Volvo lorry, and was reported to police at around 1.50pm.

Police , along with other emergency services, attended the scene where the driver of the van was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed what occurred, or captured the collision on their dash cam and who has not yet spoken with police, to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 953 of 26/07/22.