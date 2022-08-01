Man dies after two vehicle collision - two others in serious condition in hospital

Road closed

The collision involved a red Kia Picanto and a black Mini One.

It happened at 11.15pm on Sunday night, 31 July.

According to the PSNI, the deceased is understood to have been the driver of the Kia.

A male passenger in the Kia and the female driver of the Mini were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that whilst serious, were not thought to be life threatening.

Investigating officers would like to speak to witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2108 31/07/22.