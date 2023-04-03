Man in 30s dies in one vehicle collision as PSNI make specific appeal for driver of dark coloured Toyota Hilux car to contact them
Police have confirmed that a a man in his 30s has died following a one vehicle road traffic collision at the Garvallagh Road area of Fintona on Sunday, 2nd April.
The collision happened around 3.10pm when the driver of a Vauxhall Vivaro van was involved in the incident.
A PSNI statement says the man died at the scene.
The Garvallagh Road, Fintona in Co Tyrone was reopened following the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, especially the driver of a dark coloured Toyota Hilux car who was witnessed driving in the area on the afternoon of Sunday, 2nd April who police believe can assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1130 02/04/23,” adds the PSNI statement.