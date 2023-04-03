The collision happened around 3.10pm when the driver of a Vauxhall Vivaro van was involved in the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, especially the driver of a dark coloured Toyota Hilux car who was witnessed driving in the area on the afternoon of Sunday, 2nd April who police believe can assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1130 02/04/23,” adds the PSNI statement.