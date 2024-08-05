Man in 50s dies after single vehicle collision last night on the Stragowna Road in Kinawley

A man in his 50s has sadly died following a road traffic collision in Fermanagh last night (Sunday 4th August).

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “At approximately 10.10am we received a report of a single vehicle collision on the Stragowna Road in Kinawley.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however the driver sadly passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist with our investigation, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or other footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 545 of 05/08/24.”

You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report.

