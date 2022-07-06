Man in 70s dies after three car collision

Gardai are now appealing for information following the fatal road traffic collision on the N13 Newtowncunningham to Letterkenny Road, Co. Donegal, Tuesday, 5th July 2022.

In a statement they said the collision which involved three cars happened at 10:50pm yesterday evening.

Their statement adds that a man 'in his early 70s was taken from the scene to Letterkenny Hospital where he was pronounced deceased'.

It adds that a man in his 40s was also taken to Letterkenny Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

No other injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.