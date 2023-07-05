News you can trust since 1737
Man in 70s dies at scene after serious collision on the the Glenshane Road, Knockcloughrim

A man in his 70s has died after a serious road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road, Knockcloghrim, on Tuesday 4th July.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Jul 2023, 07:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 12:39 BST

Sergeant Green, from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a red Peugeot 207 car and a male pedestrian shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday night.

"Officers attended along with paramedics, however, the man sadly died from his injuries at the scene.

“The road has now reopened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage which could assist with our investigation to the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2132 04/07/23.”

Related topics:Police