Man in 70s dies at scene after serious collision on the the Glenshane Road, Knockcloughrim

Sergeant Green, from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a red Peugeot 207 car and a male pedestrian shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday night.

"Officers attended along with paramedics, however, the man sadly died from his injuries at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road has now reopened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage which could assist with our investigation to the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2132 04/07/23.”