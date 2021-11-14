The collision happened in the Conlig area in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 14th November.

Sergeant Boyd said: “A man in his 40s died following a two vehicle collision involving a taxi - a silver coloured Skoda Octavia estate - and a white Honda motorcycle, which took place on the Bangor Road at around 1.30am.

“Police attended the scene together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but sadly passed away.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 171 of 14/11/21.”