Man in his 50s who died following a single vehicle collision in Lisnaskea named

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man aged in his 50s has died following a single vehicle collision in Lisnaskea

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vincent, known as Vinny, Smith from the local area died at the scene.

He had been riding a Honda quad on the Moat Road when the collision occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RTC was reported this morning, Saturday September 14 shortly before 7.40am.

Vinny Smith

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “My detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

“Please call on 101, quoting reference 290 14/09/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”