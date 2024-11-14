Man killed in two vehicle collision in Enniskillen on November 8 is named
In a statement the PSNI say ‘Mr Ivanenko, who was the rider of a Honda CBF 600 motorcycle’ and he ‘sadly passed away at the scene of the collision on the Derrylin Road shortly after 9.30pm’.
The statement adds that officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to examining the circumstances of the collision.
And anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1743 of 08/11/24.
Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
