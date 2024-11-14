Man killed in two vehicle collision in Enniskillen on November 8 is named

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI can confirm that the man who died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Enniskillen on Friday evening, 8th November was 42-year-old Yevhenii Ivanenko.

In a statement the PSNI say ‘Mr Ivanenko, who was the rider of a Honda CBF 600 motorcycle’ and he ‘sadly passed away at the scene of the collision on the Derrylin Road shortly after 9.30pm’.

The statement adds that officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to examining the circumstances of the collision.

And anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1743 of 08/11/24.