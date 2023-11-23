Man released on bail as motorcyclist remains critical after Co Antrim crash

A 25-year-old man, arrested following a serious road traffic collision on the Cullybackey Road, Ballymena, on Wednesday evening has now been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

On Thursday afternoon, 53-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital after the collision.

It is understood he was the motorcyclist involved in the collision.

Officers continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dash cam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1419 22/11/23.