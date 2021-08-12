Man whose body was discovered 30 minutes after NI road traffic collision is named locally
A man whose body was discovered in a different location to where a road traffic collision occurred has been named locally.
The body of father-of-two, Ferenc Beres, was discovered on the Belfast Road on Monday at 1.40pm after police attended the scene of a road traffic collision on Main Street, Maguiresbridge, Co. Fermanagh at 1.15pm.
"It is with deep regret we learn of the passing of Ferenc Beres, a much loved member and friend of all here at the Powerhouse," wrote the Power House Gym on social media.
"We want to extend our deepest condolences to Ferenc’s family and friends from all of us here, we will miss you dearly.
"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
"Rest in Peace, until we meet again," the gym added.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "At around 1.15pm, officers received a report of a road traffic collision at Main Street in Maguiresbridge, in which the male driver of one of the cars involved left the scene.
"Shortly before 1.40pm a further report was received that a man’s body had been discovered a short distance away on the Belfast Road.
"A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death and police are continuing to conduct enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the death.
"Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist with police enquiries, is asked to call officers at Enniskillen on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 983 09/08/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport