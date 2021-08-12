Ferenc Beres.

The body of father-of-two, Ferenc Beres, was discovered on the Belfast Road on Monday at 1.40pm after police attended the scene of a road traffic collision on Main Street, Maguiresbridge, Co. Fermanagh at 1.15pm.

"It is with deep regret we learn of the passing of Ferenc Beres, a much loved member and friend of all here at the Powerhouse," wrote the Power House Gym on social media.

"We want to extend our deepest condolences to Ferenc’s family and friends from all of us here, we will miss you dearly.

"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

"Rest in Peace, until we meet again," the gym added.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At around 1.15pm, officers received a report of a road traffic collision at Main Street in Maguiresbridge, in which the male driver of one of the cars involved left the scene.

"Shortly before 1.40pm a further report was received that a man’s body had been discovered a short distance away on the Belfast Road.

"A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death and police are continuing to conduct enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the death.