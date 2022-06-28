Max Boggs: Funeral to be held for teenager who died after car accident in Australia

Max Boggs

Max tragically passed away following a car accident in Australia on June 4.

His funeral will be held in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, Eglinton, at 2pm on Wednesday (29 June), with interment afterwards in the adjoining burying ground.

The service can be viewed on YouTube by searching Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, Funeral Max Boggs, 29 June.

The family have requested donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, c/o Mr Samuel Cochrane, 4 Dunlade Road, Greysteel, BT47 3EF.

A fundraising page was set up to bring Max home hereMax, whose family are well-known agricultural contractors, Gorthill Farm Contracting in Eglinton, had been living and working in Australia.

Following the news of his death, Max’s mum Rhonda Connell said it had been an “unbearable” time and that she was “struggling to put into words” the pain she feels after losing her only son.

His heartbroken father, Ryan Boggs, said Max wasn’t just his son, he was his right arm.