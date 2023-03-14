Met Office issue NEW snow warning for Northern Ireland which extends to 11am tomorrow - two weather warnings now in place
The Met Office has issued a NEW snow weather warning for Northern Ireland.
The new 'yellow' alert was issued by the weather forecaster around 4am today (Tuesday, March 14).
This means that two separate weather warnings are now in force in Northern Ireland.
But the latest alert only covers Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone and parts of Co Armagh.
However the existing Met Office alert which is in place for snow and ice still remains.
It covers Co Antrim, part of Co Down, plus Co Londonderry and parts of Co Tyrone.
That snow and ice warning remains in place until 11am.
Regarding the latest weather warning, the Met Office says a band of showers will move east, turning to snow in places.
"A band of showers, heavy at times, will move eastwards during the morning give a few hours of rain, sleet and snow before clearing the east of County Down early this afternoon,” the forecaster said.
"Some places will see a spell of snow which could lead to temporary accumulations of a few cm and difficult travel conditions."
The Met Office added that Co Armagh, Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone areas should expect "some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services".