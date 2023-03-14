The new 'yellow' alert was issued by the weather forecaster around 4am today (Tuesday, March 14).

This means that two separate weather warnings are now in force in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the latest alert only covers Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone and parts of Co Armagh.

However the existing Met Office alert which is in place for snow and ice still remains.

It covers Co Antrim, part of Co Down, plus Co Londonderry and parts of Co Tyrone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That snow and ice warning remains in place until 11am.

Regarding the latest weather warning, the Met Office says a band of showers will move east, turning to snow in places.

Stormont is always a popular spot when the school kids get a snow day in Belfast.

"A band of showers, heavy at times, will move eastwards during the morning give a few hours of rain, sleet and snow before clearing the east of County Down early this afternoon,” the forecaster said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some places will see a spell of snow which could lead to temporary accumulations of a few cm and difficult travel conditions."

The Met Office added that Co Armagh, Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone areas should expect "some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services".

Snow covering the ground

Advertisement Hide Ad