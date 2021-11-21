MOT backlog shows it’s getting harder and harder for public to keep cars on the road: Beggs

Roy Beggs of East Antrim

Roy Beggs has demanded action over the figures, which reveal that in recent months the number of applications for a full test has shot up compared with earlier in the year.

They also show that, despite testing more cars each month, the service is still a long way from keeping pace with the applications.

“Hard working DVA testers are carrying out additional shifts during the evenings and at weekends, but still cannot meet demand,” said East Antrim MLA Mr Beggs.

“Additional testing capacity is urgently needed.”

He also said the infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon (SDLP) should focus on issuing exemptions from MOT tests, to prevent motorists who cannot get a test done being prosecuted.

The raw figures from the NI Statistics nd Research Agency are as follows.

Test applications:

~ May: 47,931

~ June: 52,086

~ July: 57,393

~ August: 81,227

~ September: 93,653

~ October: 95,555

These applications now far outstrip the number of tests.

Tests completed:

~ May: 48,378

~ June: 44,697

~ July: 42,261

~ August: 60,680

~ September: 57,227

~ October: 73,554

