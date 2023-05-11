News you can trust since 1737
Motorcyclist aged 80 dies days after road traffic collision - PSNI launch investigation

An 80-year-old motorcyclist has died days after he was involved in a road traffic collision in the Church Road area of Moorfields, outside Ballymena.

By Gemma Murray
Published 11th May 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:42 BST

The collision happened on May 7.

A PSNI sponesman said: “We received a report shortly after 10.20am that a car and a motorcycle had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

AmbulanceAmbulance
“The male motorcyclist, aged 80, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but has since sadly passed away.

“The Church Road area was closed for a period of time, with diversions in place, but has now fully reopened to traffic.

“An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 701 of 07/05/23."

