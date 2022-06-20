Motorcyclist dies after Westlink collision

A PSNI spokesman said the man died at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding struck the central reservation shortly before 7pm.

A PSNI spokesman said an investigation into the collision is underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1640 19/06/22. The Westlink has now re-opened.