Motorist caught speeding twice on the same day over last summer bank holiday weekend during three-day PSNI road safety operation
The three-day road safety operation was carried out across all 11 policing districts, by officers and Road Safety Camera Vans.
A range of motoring offences were detected; the vast majority - approximately 1,950 - were for speeding.
On seven occasions, speeds of more than 100mph were clocked.
Of these, one vehicle was detected twice on the same day – driven at 122mph on the A6 Toome to Castledawson stretch of road, and travelling at 100mph on Moneynick Road.
Some of the other offences detected include dangerous driving, drink/drug driving, no insurance, careless driving, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt and not having a valid MOT certificate.
Disposals to date include fixed penalty points, referrals and reports to the Public Prosecution Service, and speed awareness courses.
Superintendent Jonathan Wilson from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Operational Support Department said: “The figures from the bank holiday weekend are simply shocking.
"Too many people aren't taking road safety seriously, regardless of the potential consequences.
"Far too many drivers are putting their lives and other roads users lives at risk.”
To date this year, 31 people have died on Northern Ireland’s roads as a result of collisions.
Superintendent Wilson added: “Everyone using our roads needs to be mindful of their own safety and the safety of everyone around them.
"To all drivers, our message is remember the fatal five - don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving."