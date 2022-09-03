News you can trust since 1737
Motorist dies two weeks after being found in vehicle in a ditch

A man in his 20s has died two weeks after his vehicle was involved in a collision in Co Tyrone.

By Michael Cousins
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 3:52 pm

The incident happened on the Tummery Road area of Dromore, County Tyrone on Saturday August 20.

PSNI officers attended the scene shortly before 8.30am, where a yellow-coloured Ford Transit was discovered in a nearby ditch.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries and one has now died, the PSNI said.

PSNI spokesman Sergeant Smart said: “We are reiterating our appeal to anyone who was on the Tummery Road during this time, and who witnessed anything or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, to contact us on 101.”

The public can also make a report using the online form at psni.police.uk/makeareport/

