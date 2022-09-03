Motorist dies two weeks after being found in vehicle in a ditch
A man in his 20s has died two weeks after his vehicle was involved in a collision in Co Tyrone.
The incident happened on the Tummery Road area of Dromore, County Tyrone on Saturday August 20.
PSNI officers attended the scene shortly before 8.30am, where a yellow-coloured Ford Transit was discovered in a nearby ditch.
Two men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries and one has now died, the PSNI said.
Most Popular
-
1
Ex PSNI Chief Constable Sir George Hamilton: IRA Army Council directed Sinn Fein during Kevin McGuigan murder
-
2
EuroMillions Results: UK ticket-holder wins £110M EuroMillions jackpot - check winning lottery numbers for Friday’s £110 million jackpot - and if it’s you
-
3
Watch as Royal Black members face abuse during town centre parade - young band members and passersby hear foul mouthed insults and threats
-
4
Jim Allister: Now is a time for unionism to hold its nerve
-
5
Ben Lowry: London will never treat SF as harshly as it will do unionists
PSNI spokesman Sergeant Smart said: “We are reiterating our appeal to anyone who was on the Tummery Road during this time, and who witnessed anything or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, to contact us on 101.”
The public can also make a report using the online form at psni.police.uk/makeareport/