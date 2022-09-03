Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on the Tummery Road area of Dromore, County Tyrone on Saturday August 20.

PSNI officers attended the scene shortly before 8.30am, where a yellow-coloured Ford Transit was discovered in a nearby ditch.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries and one has now died, the PSNI said.

PSNI spokesman Sergeant Smart said: “We are reiterating our appeal to anyone who was on the Tummery Road during this time, and who witnessed anything or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, to contact us on 101.”

The public can also make a report using the online form at psni.police.uk/makeareport/