TrafficwatchNI are reporting the danger in the Dundonald area.

Motorists are being asked to please slow down and be prepared to stop until we can attend.

Earlier, in West Belfast, TrafficwatchNI report: "Road users are advised that the traffic signals on the #Stewartstown Rd at Suffolk Rd and Blacks Rd are OUT.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Road users are advised to approach with caution and should be prepared to Stop and Give way as necessary until we can these repaired."