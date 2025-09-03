Motorists advised of heavy traffic in Bushmills today due to large funeral

Motorists are being advised to anticipate traffic disruption in Bushmills today, Wednesday 3rd September, due to a funeral.

A PSNI spokesman said the funeral procession will start at 1pm on Main Street, before moving on to Dunluce Road and then Priestland Road to Dunluce Church, and finish at this location for approximately 2pm.

The statement adds that ‘to facilitate the safe passage of this, funeral parking will not be permitted along this route’.

And ‘due to large numbers expected to attend, we ask you to please make use of the car parks available in the area’.

Local officers will be in attendance to assist and ensure the safety of all involved.

According to Safely Home there will be a funeral today for Major Robert Wilmont M.B.E who dies on August 26.

He is mourned by his widow Diane, daughter Sophie and her husband Sam and grandson Benjamin.

His funeral service will be held in Dunluce Presbyterian Church on 3rd September at 2.00pm followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.