Motorists advised of tailbacks after collision in vicinity of the Newry Road, Banbridge

By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:32 BST
Car queue in the bad traffic road. Selective focus.
Road users in Banbridge are advised of tailbacks within the vicinity of Newry Road, on the northbound side of the A1 from Loughbrickland, due to a road traffic collision.

Please seek an alternative route if possible.

