Motorists advised of traffic disruption in Belfast this Saturday, 12th July, due to planned parades

The PSNI are warning of traffic disruption in Belfast this Saturday, 12th July, due to planned parades throughout the city.

They advise that small feeder parades will be held prior to the outward district parades, as follows:

* Sandy Row: The parade will commence at 8.45am at Sandy Row Orange Hall and move along Sandy Row, Hope Street, Bruce Street, Great Victoria Street and College Square East on to Wellington Place where it will join the main parade.

* North Belfast district parades: Carlisle Circus area from 9am onwards.

* East Belfast/ Ballymacarett: The parade will commence at 9.15am at Templemore Avenue and move along Newtownards Road, Bridge End, Queen Elizabeth Bridge, Ann Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Bridge Street, North Street, Peters Hill, Shankill Road, North Boundary Street and Denmark Street on to Carlisle Circus to lead the main parade.

* West Belfast/ Shankill: The parade will commence at 10.45am at West Belfast Orange Hall and move along Shankill Road, Peters Hill and North Street on to Royal Avenue where it will join the main parade.

* South Belfast/ Ballynafeigh: The parade will commence at 9.30am at Ballynafeigh Orange Hall and move along Ormeau Road, Stranmillis Embankment, Holylands, Botanic Avenue, Donegall Pass, Ormeau Road/Avenue, Linenhall Street, Donegall Square South, Donegall Square East and Donegall Square North towards the City Hall where it will join the main parade.

* The main Twelfth of July parade will commence its outward journey at 10am from Belfast Orange Hall in Carlisle Circus and move along Clifton Street, Donegall Street, Royal Avenue and Donegall Place to the City Hall, where a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Cenotaph. At 10.50am, the parade will proceed along Donegall Square North, Donegall Square West, Bedford Street, Dublin Road, Shaftsbury Square, Bradbury Place, Lisburn Road, Balmoral Avenue and Malone Road into Barnett’s Demesne.

Then at 3.30pm, the main parade will commence its return journey from Barnett’s Demesne.

It will proceed along Malone Road, Balmoral Avenue, Marlborough Park, Lisburn Road.

Bradbury Place, Shaftsbury Square, Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street, Bedford Street, Donegall Square North, Donegall Place, Royal Avenue, Donegall Street and Clifton Street, finishing at Carlisle Circus.

Districts will branch off back to their own areas at various points throughout the return parade.