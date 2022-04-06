Motorists advised of traffic disruption on Friday afternoon with parade
Police are advising motorists of possible traffic disruption in Limavady on Friday (8th April) due to a parade in the area.
By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 12:22 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 12:31 pm
In a statement the PSNI advise that the 'parade, to mark the RAF receiving the Freedom of the Borough, will leave from Roe Valley Arts & Culture Centre at 12.35pm making its way down Market Street and Catherine Street for a ceremony at the War Memorial'.
It adds that the 'parade will then return to Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre leaving at 1.10pm'.
'Delays are expected.
Please follow diversion signs and directions of local police'.