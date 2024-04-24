Motorists advised that Adelaide Street closed in Belfast City Centre after traffic collision
Adelaide Street in Belfast City Centre is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision.
Delays are expected and drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.
