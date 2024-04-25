Motorists advised that Adelaide Street reopened in Belfast City Centre after traffic collision
Adelaide Street in Belfast City Centre reopened after a road traffic collision creating traffoc chaos.
In a statement the PSNI said that ‘Adelaide Street in Belfast City Centre has re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision’.
However earlier the PSNI warned drivers that delays were to be expected and drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.
