Motorists advised that the Belfast Road, Newry, has now re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision

Motorists are advised that the Belfast Road, Newry, has now re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision in the area.

Earlier motorists were advised to avoid the area after a single vehicle collision.

