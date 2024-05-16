Motorists advised that the Belfast Road, Newry, has now re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision
Motorists are advised that the Belfast Road, Newry, has now re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision in the area.
Earlier motorists were advised to avoid the area after a single vehicle collision.
