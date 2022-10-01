Belfast - Resurfacing on the A2 Sydenham Bypass country bound between the end of the M3 Motorway and Tillysburn junction commenced on Friday 23 September 2022 and subject to favourable weather conditions be completed Monday 24 October 2022.

The work is scheduled to be take place over five consecutive weekends during September and October 2022

23- 26 September

30 September - 3 October THIS WEEKEND

7- 10 October

14-17 October

21- 24 October

Sydenham Bypass. Image from Google

Road closures on the country bound lanes on each of these weekends between 11.00pm on Friday night and 05:00am on Monday morning (Closed for 3 days continuously each time)

To complete the scheme safely, it will be necessary to implement road closures on the countrybound lanes on each of these weekends between 11.00 pm on Friday night and 05:00 am on Monday morning.

A number of weeknight closures will also be in operation Monday to Thursday to facilitate preparatory works.

During these times a diversionary route will be clearly signed via Sydenham Road, Airport Road, Airport Rd West, Holywood Exchange, Belfast Road.

Completion of the work by 24 October is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Those road users, particularly those travelling to George Best Belfast City Airport are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.