Motorists are advised that the M2 motorway has fully reopened in both directions following RTC

Both lanes of the M2 between Templepatrick and the Sandyknowes had been closed

By Michael Cousins
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 12:51pm

Motorists are advised that the M2 has been fully reopened in both directions following an earlier serious road traffic collision yesterday evening

Police and emergency services attended a four vehicle road traffic collision with a number of people being taken to hospital.

Updates as available

Police on the M2 following a serious road traffic collision. Motorists are advised that the north bound lanes of the M2 motorway between Templepatrick and the Sandyknowes Roundabout have reopened with a 30mph speed limit in place. The southbound lanes remain closed.
