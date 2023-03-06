Motorists are advised that the M2 motorway has fully reopened in both directions following RTC
Both lanes of the M2 between Templepatrick and the Sandyknowes had been closed
By Michael Cousins
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 12:51pm
Motorists are advised that the M2 has been fully reopened in both directions following an earlier serious road traffic collision yesterday evening
Police and emergency services attended a four vehicle road traffic collision with a number of people being taken to hospital.
Updates as available