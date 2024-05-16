Motorists asked to avoid Belfast Road, Newry after emergency vehicles rushed to single vehicle collision
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists are advised to avoid the Belfast Road, Newry, due to a one vehicle road traffic collision in the area.
Police and colleagues from the emergency services are currently at the scene, and the Newry bound lane is closed.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.