Motorists asked to avoid Nutts Corner after collision - diversions in place
Motorists are this morning asked to avoid a busy road junction after a traffic collision.
A post from the PSNI says: “There's a collision on the Dundrod Road at Nutts Corner.
"Diversions are in place. Motorists travelling from Nutts Corner towards Belfast should seek an alternative route for their journey.”
And another post from @trafficwatchNI adds: “Dundrod RTC Dundrod Road btw Ballydonaghy Rd & Ballykennedy Rd - road currently closed (for about another hour) - diversions in place - expect delays (07:50) #NuttsCorner”.