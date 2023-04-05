News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
1 hour ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
2 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
2 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
2 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

Motorists asked to AVOID road where 'issue with the railway signals and barrier in the area'

An URGENT appeal has been issued by the PSNI for motorists to avoid a road owing to an issue with railway signals and a barrier in the area.

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Apr 2023, 08:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 09:02 BST

A statement from the PSNI asks motorists to avoid the Glen Road area of Moira as it is temporarily closed due to an issue with the railway signals and barrier in the area.

Police ask motorists to ‘seek an alternative route for your journey if possibles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
TrainTrain
Train
MotoristsPSNIPolice