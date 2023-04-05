Motorists asked to AVOID road where 'issue with the railway signals and barrier in the area'
An URGENT appeal has been issued by the PSNI for motorists to avoid a road owing to an issue with railway signals and a barrier in the area.
A statement from the PSNI asks motorists to avoid the Glen Road area of Moira as it is temporarily closed due to an issue with the railway signals and barrier in the area.
Police ask motorists to ‘seek an alternative route for your journey if possibles.