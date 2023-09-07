Motorists asked to be wary of fallen tree which is 'passable with care' on busy Coleraine route
Police are asking motorists to be aware of a report of a fallen tree partially blocking a route in Coleraine.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Sep 2023, 07:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 07:07 BST
A post on @TrafficwatchNI says: “In #Coleraine we have reports of a Fallen Tree partially blocking a lane on the #Mountsandel Rd/#Loughan rd at the junction of Knocklynn Rd.
"The fallen tree is passable with care.
"Extra care needed on approach until we can have this cleared”.