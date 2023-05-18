Motorists asked to 'slow down' after reports of fallen trees on busy roads
There are reports of a fallen tree on the Ballinderry Road close to the junction with Horse Park near Lisburn this morning.
By Gemma Murray
Published 18th May 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 08:06 BST
A post on TrafficwatchNI says the road is “completely obstructed”.
"Please slow down and be prepared to stop until we can attend,” it advises.
Meanwhile last night @Trafficwatch NI said in the Ballynahinch area there were “reports of a fallen tree on the #dromore Road leaving the town”.
Adain they advised motorists: “Please slow down and be prepared to stop until we can attend”.