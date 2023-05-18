News you can trust since 1737
Motorists asked to 'slow down' after reports of fallen trees on busy roads

There are reports of a fallen tree on the Ballinderry Road close to the junction with Horse Park near Lisburn this morning.

By Gemma Murray
Published 18th May 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 08:06 BST

A post on TrafficwatchNI says the road is “completely obstructed”.

"Please slow down and be prepared to stop until we can attend,” it advises.

Meanwhile last night @Trafficwatch NI said in the Ballynahinch area there were “reports of a fallen tree on the #dromore Road leaving the town”.

Adain they advised motorists: “Please slow down and be prepared to stop until we can attend”.

A fallen treeA fallen tree
A fallen tree
