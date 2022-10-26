According to a release from the Department for Infrastructure, it will start on Thursday 27 October 2022.

‘The improvement work will extend for 3,100 metres from the junction with Cladymilltown Road to the junction with Clady Road and includes resurfacing with upgrading of road drainage,’ says the release.

‘To help ensure the safety of those using the road and to facilitate the works, it will be necessary to operate a lane closure controlled by traffic signals, from 09:30 to 16:00 on the 27 and 28 October 2022 followed by a road closure, weekdays, excluding evenings and weekends, from 0800 to 17:00 commencing on Monday 31 October 2022 until Friday 2 December 2022.

‘An alternative route will be signed with traffic being diverted via B78 Cladymilltown Road and C204 Clady Road.

‘Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained although some minor delays may be experienced.

‘The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

‘Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey.’

Road works

The statement adds that completion of the work by 2 December 2022 2 “is dependent on favourable weather conditions”.

It adds that the Department will keep the public informed of any change and all work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.