Motorists hospitalised following collision

A number of people have been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision in Ballymena this morning.

It is understood a Vauxhall Vectra was involved in a collision with a horse on the Lisnevenagh Road shortly after 4am.

A second vehicle is then believed to have struck the animal.

Inspector Peter Duncan said the driver of the Vauxhall has sustained serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.

The five occupants in the second car sustained minor injuries.

The horse died in the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting incident reference number 225 of 13/01/18.

The road remains closed at this time.