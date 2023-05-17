Motorists may face delays as Westlink resurfacing scheme starts on May 19

It advises that the essential structural maintenance work along the westbound lanes, between Divis and Broadway Underpass is scheduled to be completed over four weekends of 19-22 May, 26-29 May, 2-5 June and 17-19 June.

To complete the scheme safely, it will be necessary to implement a series of lane closures and overnight road closures along the Westlink on each of these weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the weekends of 19-22 May, 26-29 May and 2-5 June the westbound carriageway will be closed between Divis and Grosvenor Road as follows:

Friday from 11.00 pm until 8.00 am on Saturday

Saturday from 9.00 pm until 10.00 am on Sunday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday from 9.00 pm until 6.00 am on Monday.

On the weekend of 17- 19 June the westbound carriageway will be closed between Divis and Grosvenor Road as follows:

The Westlink

Saturday from 9.00 pm until 10.00 am on Sunday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday from 9.00 pm until 6.00 am on Monday.

One lane of the westbound carriageway will operate at other times during Saturday and Sunday.

The eastbound carriageway towards Belfast will be unaffected.

During periods of closure a diversionary route will be signed via Divis Street, College Avenue, Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street, Dublin Road, Donegall Road, Broadway Roundabout, M1 motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

The message adds that further details will be communicated via the Department’s social media channels and at www.trafficwatchni.com(external link opens in a new window / tab).