Motorists should expect delays on the Ards Peninsula after traffic collision closes road
A road has been closed by the PSNI on the Ards peninsula, after a road traffic collision.
By Gemma Murray
Published 9th May 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:38 BST
A post on social media from Police Ards and North Down says: “Police are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Newtownards Road, Greyabbey near Spring Lane, Greyabbey.
"The road is currently closed.
"Road users are advised to avoid this area where possible. Thank you for your assistance.”