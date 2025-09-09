Motorists urged to not overtake stopped school buses

Earlier this year, Stella McMullan, pictured, whose daughter Caitlin-Rose McMullan, 11, died after being hit by a car as she got off a school bus in Castledawson spoke to elected representatives in Stormont over measures to protect children

Motorists have been urged not to overtake a stopped school bus for the safety of children disembarking.

Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan made the appeal as he addressed concerns raised by MLAs at the Assembly on Monday.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said she planned to introduce legislation that would ban drivers from overtaking school buses while they are stopped to pick up or drop off children.

"Road safety education within schools plays an important role in shaping children and young people's attitudes and behaviours, helping them to become safer road users."

Mr Givan added: "My appeal to the general population and the public, whenever you're driving near a bus, and that bus is pulled in, don't overtake the bus.

"I know this is legislation that the Minister for Infrastructure wants to bring forward, be aware that whenever young people are getting off that bus, often a collision has occurred, because a vehicle overtaken that bus and that has been at times, fatal or caused serious injury.