Motorists warned of oil spill at roundabout and adjoining roads - take alternative route

Police are warning motorists to be aware of an oil spill in Co Londonderry.
By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Jun 2023, 08:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 08:19 BST

A post from the NI Road Policing and Safety @NIRoadPolicing this morning says: “Motorists are advised that there has been an oil spill from the Pennyburn roundabout, as far as Eglinton, on the Clooney Road, Derry.

"Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

Stopped in trafficStopped in traffic
