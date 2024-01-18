Motorists warned roads 'will also remain hazardous for travel on Friday 19 January with gritting only likely to start on a limited basis from early morning' - road workers to strike until January 25
In a statement, the Department for Infrastructure further reminded the public ‘to only travel today if your journey is absolutely essential and anyone who must travel should exercise extreme caution’.
The statement added that a Met Office warning for snow and ice remains in place with sub zero temperatures forecast throughout the day and ‘due to industrial action only very limited gritting of the road network will take place today’.
‘As a result gritting which took place on Wednesday evening will no longer be effective, road conditions are likely to deteriorate and driving will become increasingly hazardous,’ added the statement.
‘While some gritting will be delivered today it will be confined to the main roads connecting our towns and cities at best’.
The Department update added that ‘much of the road network that would normally be gritted will not be treated and road users should be very mindful that conditions on the roads will be variable’.
‘Gritting will continue to take place on the M1 and M2 motorways, the A1 and the A4. However, road users are reminded that roads leading to the limited salted part of the network will not be treated so extreme caution will be required for anyone travelling on any part of the road network.
‘Even where gritting has taken place the Department can never guarantee ice free roads due to potential wash-off from showers and the formation of black ice so please drive slowly and be prepared for changing conditions,’ it added.
They said that ‘again gritting will be confined to the main roads only and drivers may still encounter some portions of their route that are gritted and some portions that are not’.
Meanwhile, ‘pedestrians should equally take great care when walking on footpaths’.
The statement added that: ‘Road workers will remain on strike until Thursday 25 January which significantly restricts the volume of gritting that can be carried out from the 19-24 January and disruption should be expected until warmer weather arrives’.