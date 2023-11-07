All Sections
'Multiple people' arrested over the weekend for drink driving in the Cookstown area

The PSNI have reported arresting ‘multiple persons in the Cookstown area for drink driving’ on social media.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Nov 2023, 14:56 GMT
A post on Police Mid Ulster says: “Over the weekend local officers and neighbourhood officers located and arrested multiple persons in Cookstown for drink driving.

"As you can see, drink driving can have disastrous consequences.

"Thankfully on this occasion no-one was hurt.

"#ShareTheRoadToZero”

