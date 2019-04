A slip-road connected to the M1 has reopened after a road traffic collision on Wednesday evening.

The collision occurred on Stockmans Lane off-slip from the M1.

Traffic was queued as far back as Broadway and beyond that back to the Westlink.

Traffic is also slow on Divis Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if they can.