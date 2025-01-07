New checks on headlight glare could be on the way - MLA welcomes news that investigation's coming report will have effect on Northern Ireland roads after "scary journey" from dazzling vehicles

Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers fears headlight glare from recent models of cars could be a factor in traffic accidents.

A UUP MLA has welcomed news that a coming investigation into headlight glare will be factored into Northern Ireland’s roads policy.

North Down Ulster Unionist Alan Chambers says he recently had a frightening trip behind the wheel, frequently dazzled by oncoming traffic while driving along a poorly-lit back road on a dark wet evening.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has now confirmed that new, more stringent regulations on headlight glare are expected to come into force in two years’ time, while a UK-wide report due to be published this Spring will be factored into Northern Ireland’s road policies.

That comes as a relief to Mr Chambers, who feels that increased light intensity in recent models of cars is putting drivers in danger.

"Car journeys on unlit country roads have become a bit of a nightmare for me, due to the blinding effect of extremely bright glare from oncoming vehicles fitted with the latest headlight technology,” he said, adding that driving during dark winter rush hours can be “an ordeal”.

"It has become a huge challenge not to lose your own sense of road position on narrow country roads, and it has pushed me to seek out main roads to complete my journeys.

"I thought this might have been a problem unique to me, but on raising the subject with friends and family it became apparent that I am not alone in struggling with this issue.”

One issue is that although MOTs examine the alignment of headlights, their intensity and glare aren’t checked.

Calling for greater restrictions, Mr Chambers wrote to the Infrastructure Minister over the issue – only to be told that it’s both a UK-wide and international matter.

Standards are set by Westminster, Mr O’Dowd stated, in line with international standards.

But glare continues to be a concern, said the minister, resulting in the UK government raising the issue with a United Nations expert group.

Tougher criteria have now been agreed, he added, but have been delayed until 2027 to give manufacturers time to adjust.

And an investigation commissioned by the UK government is set to report this Spring. Mr O’Dowd stated his officials “will monitor the progress of this research and will advise of any implications or advice for road users here once the findings have been published”.

His statement got a green light from Mr Chambers, who admitted he was taken aback to learn that the issue has already garnered international attention.

“I was more than surprised that the problem was way beyond a parochial one, and was the subject of a United Nations group acknowledging the issue and actually doing something about it,” he said.

“The scary journey I made over a back road dealing with severe oncoming headlight glare, with rainy conditions not helping, prompted me to write to the Minister. I worry the issue is potentially a factor in traffic accidents.

“Current standards are not working; I welcome that has been recognised and is being addressed.