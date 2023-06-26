New flight to Cyprus and Tunisia from Belfast International Airport to start May 2024

The changes will provide holidaymakers with even greater choice on their destinations and the length of their holiday and provide more capacity on especially popular routes.

According to the company, the new flights to Cyprus and Tunisia offers a lot for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They Larnaca region of Cyprus has plenty for families, couples and those seeking a hectic nightlife.

From blue flag beaches and picturesque countryside to leafy waterfront promenades and vine wrapped tavernas Cyprus has something for everyone.

Flights will take off weekly every Thursday from May 16th ‘24 until September 12th ’24.

And holidaymakers will have the opportunity to discover stunning resorts including Ayia Napa, Nissi Beach, Protaras and Alaminos and can choose from a range of hotels and guest experiences including TUIs premium club brand Robinson; two TUI Scene hotels found in the heart of some of the biggest and best party destinations; two TUI Splashworld hotels that offer the ultimate in waterpark and family fun; and four TUI Blue hotels for a tailor made holiday with a focus on fitness, food and wellness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Tunisia is an ideal holiday destination with its collection of ancient towns and villages offering markets, medinas and mosques while sweeping arcs of North African sands and calm waters greet you all along its Mediterranean coast.

A Generic Photo of camels in the desert.

TUI will operate weekly flights each Sunday from May 26th ‘24 until September 29thh, ‘24 and local holidaymakers can choose from resorts include Hammamet, Monastir, Port El Kantaoui, Skanes, Sousse, Yasmine Hammamet and Mahdia.

Along with TUI Splashworld and TUI Blue hotels, there will also be TUI Kids club making a big difference to family holidays with an exciting childcare programme; the ultimate all-inclusive experience with TUI Magic Life; and for beach lovers TUI Suneo for those who just want sun, sea and sand.

And TUI are set to double their flight programme to Costa Dorada and Lanzarote to provide holidaymakers with more choice on the length of their break with ten and eleven-night holiday options now available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming the changes for TUIs Summer 2024 programme, Craig Morgan Head of Ireland for TUI, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce these exciting additions to our holiday programme for summer 2024 from Belfast International Airport.

Parklane Resort & Spa, Limassol

“As well as doubling our capacity for holidaymakers travelling to Costa Dorada and Lanzarote we are thrilled to see the welcome return of Larnaca, Cyprus which is among one of our most requested destinations and the popular destination of Tunisia.

“We want every one of our customers to be able to create a holiday as unique as they are.

"These changes provide our customers with greater choice for the destination and duration of their holiday and when that’s coupled with the variety and choice of TUI hotels from premium, tailor made and all-inclusive to party resorts and family fun – we have brought everything together to help our customers create the perfect TUI holiday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Keddie, Managing Director, Belfast International Airport, said: “TUI are one of our longest serving customers and we very much welcome the addition of new services to both Larnaca and Tunisia.

Cyprus

“These destinations have long been requested by our passengers and we are delighted that TUI have expanded their range of destinations to include them.”

TUI also recently announced it has doubled capacity of flights from Belfast International Airport to Florida.

From next June, TUI will operate eight departures direct from Belfast to Florida throughout June and July using TUIs own Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad