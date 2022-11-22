Work on the pedestrian crossing on the Upper Knockbreda carriageway near Cregagh Glen, is due to begin in the new year

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed construction will begin on the crossing on the A55 Upper Knockbreda Road in the new year.

The crossing will complete the link between the Connswater Greenway and the Cregagh Glen.

Alliance councillor Michael Long said: “I am delighted that DFI are finally going to proceed with the long promised pedestrian crossing at the junction of the A55 and the Cregagh Road.

“I have been campaigning for this for about 12 years and it has been frustrating to see the project delayed by lack of finance and issues to do with moving services.

“This crossing is greatly needed as the junction is so busy and provides access to the Cregagh Glen, a popular walking place at the end of the Connswater Greenway. This will provide a final safe link for the project.”

Residents have also welcomed the announcement.

One woman described crossing the road as a “nightmare”.

"I regularly cross this road to take my children to school and it is scary. There are so many lanes of traffic and getting across safely is just a gamble. I am surprised no one has been seriously injured, or worse, trying to get across this lethal road.”

