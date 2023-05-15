New penalty to help tackle careless driving has been introduced in Northern Ireland

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said that in 2021, 486 people were killed or badly hurt as a result of road crashes where the cause was attributed to careless driving. The new penalty follows consultation with the public and criminal justice bodies.

The new fixed penalty will be used for low level careless driving offences without the need for court proceedings. The option to go to court is still retained should the offender wish to contest the offence. Examples of careless driving include tailgating, failing to look properly, sudden braking, overtaking on the inside, turning into the path of another driver or using a mobile phone while driving.

Drivers who commit more serious offences will continue to be dealt with before the courts. New arrangements will also allow the PSNI to offer remedial training to careless drivers as an alternative to the fixed penalty notice. Costs associated with the course will be met by the offender as an alternative to receiving penalty points and paying the fixed penalty notice fine.

The fixed penalty notice of £100 and three penalty points will be an additional enforcement tool for the PSNI to deal with low level offences.

Dr Chris Hughes, DfI director for road safety, said: "The introduction of a new fixed penalty for careless driving is an important intervention. "It has the potential to make enforcement of this offence more effective and reduce the instances of careless driving in the future. It also sends a clear message to drivers that the risk of being caught and punished for a careless driving offence has now increased. "A less bureaucratic system for lower level offending means police can spend less time preparing case files for court and more time on the road observing driving behaviours."