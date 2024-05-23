New Translink fare increases will hit those on low income hardest: Consumer Council

A Translink bus in Londonderry. Photo: George Sweeney

The latest price hikes from Translink will hit those on low income who have no alternative to public transport, the Consumer Council has said.

On Thursday, Translink announced that the majority of passengers will see their fares increased by 6% on bus and 10% on rail journeys.

The company said the announcement follows a decision taken by the Department for Infrastructure to review fares, and that the increases will be effective from June 3.

The Consumer Council has described the fare increases as “a blow” for public transport users.

“This review comes on the back of an average 7% fare increase across all Translink services in March 2023 and rail fare increases in November 2023.

"It will disproportionately affect low-income passengers, who have no travel option other than public transport and who are already struggling with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis,” Peter McClenaghan of the Consumer Council said.

“Consumers will understand there has been an increase to the cost of operating the public transport network and this is exacerbated by the freeze on Northern Ireland government public transport funding.

“Northern Ireland government funding of public transport must be adequate to maintain as a minimum the current level of service, but also fund incentives to increase passenger numbers where possible.

"This fare increase contrasts with initiatives elsewhere, such as the £2 bus fare cap in England and the 20 per cent discount for passengers in the Republic of Ireland that recognise the benefits of public transport to society and the environment.

"This Translink increase could restrict growth in the number of people using public transport and conflicts with government policy to increase the number of people using public transport.”

Mr McClenaghan added: “Passengers across Northern Ireland should check that they are using the best value ticket for their needs. Reduced prices are available depending on how you pay for your ticket, or the type of ticket you buy, such as a weekly or monthly pass.”

Translink is encouraging its customers to use the range of discounted tickets and promotional fares available, and to use contactless, mLink and multi-journey products to get the best deal.

Ian Campbell, Translink director of operations, also highlighted the discounts available for young people.

“We are also maintaining the 50% discount along with free access to the yLink card for all 16 to 23-year-olds,” he said.

“We have also taken the opportunity to simplify Smartlink fares for Metro/Glider making it easier for our customers. Using Smartlink passengers will simply pay a £2 fare for any standard adult journey, saving for most people, over 10% compared to paying cash. The dayLink, mLink and contactless day tickets, will also move to £4.00 for all day travel.

“We remain confident that bus and train travel is still the most attractive and cost-effective travel choice especially when compared to increasing private motoring costs.”

Mr Campbell added: “Combined with the many wider health and wellbeing benefits of sustainable travel, it’s also an easy way we can all do our bit for the climate crisis and improve air quality for a better-connected society for all.”