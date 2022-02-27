NI road closed after serious two vehicles crash

Police accident

The collision, involving a black Toyota Landcruiser and a silver Volkwagen Golf, occurred at around 1.15am.

A man was taken for treatment following the collision and remains in hospital at this time.

The Belfast Road is closed at present whilst officers remain at the scene conducting a number of enquiries.

Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was travelling on the Belfast Road at the time of the collision and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact police at Downpatrick on 101, quoting reference number 140 27/02/22.

