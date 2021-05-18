NI road closed in both directions after two vehicle collision

A busy NI road has been closed in both directions after a two vehicle collision.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 11:42 am
Updated Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 1:11 pm

A post from NI Road Policing and Safety says: “The Strangford Road in Downpatrick has been closed in both directions between the junction of Ballintogher Road and St. Patrick’s Road following a road traffic collision.

“Diversions are in place and drivers are advised to find an alternative route.”

